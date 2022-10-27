Grand jury to hear Virginia college shooting suspect’s case

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — An officer testified that the man charged in the slayings of two campus officers at a private college in Virginia told her he shot the men and wanted to know their names so he could apologize to their families. News outlets report Alexander Campbell, who’s charged in the shooting at Bridgewater College, appeared at a preliminary hearing Wednesday. A judge determined Campbell was mentally fit to stand trial and scheduled a grand jury hearing of the case next month. Campbell is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated murder of a police officer in the deaths of campus officer John Painter and college safety officer J.J. Jefferson.

