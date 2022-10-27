GOP aims to flip Washington House seat back in key race

SEATTLE (AP) — One of the key races that will help determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives is playing out in Washington’s 8th Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier is seeking a third term against a challenge from Republican Matt Larkin. Schier is touting her accomplishments in the district, including helping bring money for road projects, rural broadband access and police body cameras, and she says that as a pro-choice pediatrician she’s a bulwark against any GOP efforts to restrict abortion nationally. Larkin, a lawyer who works for his family’s company, is blaming her for inflation and crime, saying she’s gone along with Democratic policies that have worsened each.

