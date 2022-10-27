Georgia candidates head to party bastions amid early voting

JESUP, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s top candidates are campaigning in communities dominated by their own supporters as they seek to boost turnout amid heavy early voting statewide. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp stumped Thursday at a restaurant in rural Wayne County, where he carried 80% of the vote four years ago. Meanwhile, Democratic rival Stacey Abrams campaigned in Milledgeville and Augusta, cities with large Black populations. Both sides are focusing on turning out voters in their party base as early voting in Georgia has surpassed 1 million ballots. They’re urging every supporter to cast a ballot, knowing turnout by Nov. 8 could exceed 4 million voters in the state and the outcome could be decided by mere thousands.

By JEFF AMY and RUSS BYNUM Associated Press

