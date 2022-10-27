Dog caught running off with human head in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Residents of a town in north-central Mexico were stunned to see a dog running down the street with a human head in its mouth. Officials in Zacatecas state confirmed the incident and said Thursday that police eventually managed to wrest the head away from the dog. A law enforcement official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said the head and other body parts had been left in an automatic teller booth in the town of Monte Escobedo late Wednesday. The human remains were left with a message referring to a drug cartel. But before police could act, a stray dog made off with the corpse’s head.

