Columbus art museum debuts major Maurice Sendak exhibit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Museum of Art has opened a comprehensive exhibit on artist and illustrator Maurice Sendak. “Wild Things are Happening” is the first major retrospective of Sendak’s work since his 2012 death and the largest and most complete to date. Sendak today is best known as the author and illustrator of such children’s book classics as “Where the Wild Things Are” and “In the Night Kitchen.” But Sendak also gained fame as a designer for opera, theater, film, and television. Lynn Caponera is the executive director of the Maurice Sendak Foundation in Ridgefield, Connecticut. She says one of the exhibit’s goals is to help people understand that Sendak was a serious artist in many mediums.

