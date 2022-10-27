Brexit crisis pushes N Ireland to brink of new election

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland politicians are making a last-ditch attempt to break a political impasse triggered by Brexit that has stopped the formation of a functioning government in Belfast. Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly are meeting on Thursday to try to elect a speaker. That’s the first step toward restoring a power-sharing government that has been on ice since May. The main British unionist party says it will veto the move as part of its protest over post-Brexit customs checks. If no executive is in place by early Friday, the British government says it will call an election, which could break the political deadlock but would definitely bring more uncertainty.

