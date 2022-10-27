Blinken in Canada: Haiti military force ‘work in progress’

VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. and Canada will work together to “cut the insecurity knot” that has allowed gangs to create a humanitarian crisis in Haiti. But neither Blinken nor Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly committed their country to leading a military force to the Caribbean nation. “This is a work in progress and we are continuing to pursue it,” Blinken told a news conference in Ottawa during his first visit to Canada. Blinken said Canada and the U.S. agree that “more likely needs to be done” to support the Haitian national police to restore their grip on security.

