Biden’s top aide is admonished for violating the Hatch Act

WASHINGTON (AP) — An independent government watchdog says President Joe Biden’s chief of staff violated the law by retweeting a political message on his official Twitter account. But the Office of Special Counsel says no disciplinary action will be pursued against Ron Klain and a warning letter has been sent to him. The White House says top aide Ron Klain “got it wrong this time” and will be more careful. A memo from the Office of Special Counsel says Klain ran afoul of the Hatch Act. That law prohibits government officials from using their official roles to influence elections, including supporting candidates while acting in their official capacities.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.