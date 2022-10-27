Authorities: Armed fugitive killed by US Marshal in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a U.S. Marshal shot and killed a man who had walked away from a halfway house in Kansas last month. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Bill Lowe says 40-year-old Joshua Bailes was shot Wednesday afternoon at a home in Kansas City, Missouri, after he pointed a gun at authorities who had tracked him down. Marshals were working with Kansas City police to serve a warrant when Bailes was spotted at a home in the area. Lowe says Bailes pointed a gun at them after agents knocked on the door. A marshal fired one round, killing Bailes. No officers were injured.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.