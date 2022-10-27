Skip to Content
8 found dead after house fire in Tulsa area; homicide feared

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Police say eight people have been found dead in suspected homicides after a fire was extinguished at a Tulsa-area house. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Thursday in a quiet residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles southeast of Tulsa. Broken Arrow police said that although the fire and deaths were being investigated, they didn’t believe an immediate threat to the public existed. Police spokesman Ethan Hutchins said no other information was immediately available.

