6 stabbed in supermarket attack in Italy, one killed

MILAN (AP) — A man who grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf has stabbed six people inside a shopping center south of the Italian city of Milan. Italian media say one person has been killed in the attack. The news agency LaPresse said police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack. The motive for the attacks was unknown. LaPresse reported that Italian authorities said there were no elements to suggest terrorism. The ANSA news agency said a supermarket employee died en route to the hospital. LaPresse reported that the wounded included a Spanish soccer player, Pablo Mari, who is on loan to the club Monza from Arsenal. Arsenal said Mari was at the hospital but was not seriously hurt.

