Syrian and Russian troops conduct joint drills in Syria
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media says Syrian and Russian troops have conducted joint military drills in Syria involving ground and air forces. Russian and Syrian troops simulated attacking enemy positions under the cover of artillery shelling and airstrikes by warplanes and helicopters. That’s according to a video released by Syria’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday. Paratroopers also took part in the war games, taking over positions on overlooking hills. The maneuvers were attended by the commander of the Russian forces in Syria and Syria’s defense minister.