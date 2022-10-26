Syria reports Israeli airstrikes on targets in Damascus area

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media say Israeli airstrikes have targeted sites in the vicinity of Damascus, marking the third such strikes in a week. The recent spate of airstrikes comes after a monthlong lull in such attacks. No casualties were reported in the attack early Thursday. A previous strike on Monday wounded a soldier, according to the Syrian military. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.