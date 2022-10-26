South Africa to let Russian billionaire’s superyacht dock

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa will allow a $500 million superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov to dock in Cape Town despite attempts from the city’s mayor to get its entry blocked. The Russian oligarch is apparently looking for a new harbor for the vessel after it left Hong Kong to avoid its seizure. A South African official said Wednesday Cape Town can host the vessel because it has the technical means to maintain such luxury yachts. Vincent Magwenya, spokesman for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, said Tuesday there is “no reason” to deny the luxury Nord yacht entry as Mordashov isn’t the subject of United Nations sanctions.

