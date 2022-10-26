Russian Embassy accuses Norway of promoting ‘spy mania’

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Russian Embassy in Norway’s capital has denied knowing anything about a man suspected of spying in the northern European country. The embassy alleged on Wednesday that Norwegian authorities have used drone and ship sightings, as well as Russians with cameras, to fuel “spy mania.” A 37-year-old Brazilian citizen who worked at a university in the Arctic city of Tromsoe was detained Monday. The Norwegian Police Security Service alleged the man used a false name and identity while actually working for one of Russia’s intelligence services. The Russian Embassy said it “does not know who and what this is about” but complained that “everything Russian … is suspicious and has a smell of espionage.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.