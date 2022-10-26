Skip to Content
Noseda extends for 3 years with Zurich Opera through 2027-28

By The Associated Press

Zurich Opera music director Gianandrea Noseda has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season. The new deal will keep the conductor in his post after Matthias Schulz succeeds Andreas Homoki as intendant and artistic director starting with the 2025-26 season. The 58-year-old Noseda replaced Fabio Luisi as Zurich Opera’s music director at the start of the 2021-22 season and is halfway through the company’s new staging of Wagner’s Ring Cycle. Noseda has been music director of the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C., since 2017-18 and has served since 2016-17 as principal guest conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra.

