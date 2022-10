ROME (AP) — Italy’s new far-right-led government of Premier Giorgia Meloni has easily won the second of two required confidence votes in Parliament by a comfortable margin. Wednesday night’s vote in the Senate was 115 in favor of her coalition government and 79 against, while there were five abstentions. The coalition needed at least 104 votes for an absolute majority.

