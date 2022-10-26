Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
By The Associated Press
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has rejected Russia’s warnings that Ukraine might be preparing to use a radiological “dirty bomb.” Stoltenberg called the unsubstantiated claim “absurd” and “blatantly false.” He said, “Russia must not use false pretexts to escalate the war further.” Russian President Vladimir Putin himself repeated the claim on Wednesday., saying “We know about the plans to use the so-called dirty bomb for provocations.” Moscow’s claims followed Putin expressing his readiness last month to use “all means available” to fend off attacks on Russia’s territory. NATO’s Stoltenberg says the 30-nation military organization “will not be intimidated or deterred from supporting Ukraine’s right to self-defense for as long as it takes.”