Israel’s Herzog warns Biden of mounting Iran ‘challenge’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden held Oval Office talks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, with the Israeli leader warning of a mounting Iranian “challenge.” Iran is continuing its brutal crackdown against young Iranians who have taken to the streets and U.S. efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal are floundering. At the start of Wednesday’s meeting, Herzog noted it had been 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini in Iranian security custody, which spurred the protests across Iran. Herzog also noted that Iran “was moving toward” becoming a nuclear power and alluded to Tehran providing Russia with drones that are “killing innocent citizens in Ukraine.”

By AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

