Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman has come forward to accuse Herschel Walker, the anti-abortion Republican running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, of encouraging and paying for her 1993 abortion. The new accusations came just weeks after a former girlfriend said Walker did the same for her in 2009. The woman who came forward Wednesday, identified only as “Jane Doe,” said in a Zoom call set up by attorney Gloria Allred that Walker had driven her to have an abortion after she became pregnant during their relationship. Walker’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press to the latest accusation.

By BILL BARROW and STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

