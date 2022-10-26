French electronic music pioneer Jarre shows no fatigue at 74

PARIS (AP) — Genes — and a dash of humility — are the secrets of longevity for one of France’s biggest music stars, Jean-Michel Jarre, the septuagenarian electronic music pioneer who’s sold over 85 million records and is still going strong. The electronic music star spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday in central Paris’ Brongniart Palace without displaying any fatigue, despite constant performances, and looking younger than his 74 years. He flitted between observations on life and technical details on his new sound. His latest album entitled Oxymore, or “oxymoron,” released last week, is a groundbreaking electronic album recorded in 360-degree immersive sound, accompanied by a virtual reality experience in the metaverse.

