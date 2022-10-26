EU expanding border guard presence along busy Balkan route

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The European Union is expanding the presence of its border protection agency Frontex to North Macedonia to strengthen international policing of an increasingly popular migration route in the Western Balkans. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended the signing ceremony in North Macedonia’s capital Skopje. The EU has similar deals with four other countries in the region where it wants to expand the border agency’s powers. The Commission leader said the latest agreement was part of the EU’s commitment to successfully conclude negotiations to expand its membership.

By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES and DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press

