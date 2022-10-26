Cruz lambasts Democrats as he stumps for Ogles in Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on Wednesday lambasted Democrats’ leadership on inflation, crime and foreign policy as he urged Tennessee voters to send Republican Andy Ogles to Congress. Cruz is on 17-state bus tour, stumping for various Senate and House candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. He joined Ogles in Franklin, Tennessee, as the former rural county mayor vies to win a newly redrawn congressional seat that cuts into left-leaning Nashville. Ogles is running against Democrat Heidi Campbell, who recently outraised and outspent him last quarter. Her campaign issued a statement ahead of Ogles’ rally, accusing both Ogles and Cruz of being willing to use their power to cut benefits and give “giant corporations and billionaires another tax break.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.