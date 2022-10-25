UN: Syria facing `acute violence’ and worst economic crisis

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — UN officials say Syria is facing “acute violence,” the worst economic crisis since the war began in 2011, and a rapidly spreading cholera outbreak with more that 24,000 suspected cases reported and at least 80 deaths. U.N. special envoy Geir Pedersen told the Security Council Tuesday that the conflict remains “very active” across the country despite the “strategic stalemate” that has blocked efforts to launch a political process between the government and opposition. Reena Ghelani, director of operations for the U.N. humanitarian office, said “communities in Syria are caught in the middle of a spiraling security, public health and economic crisis” that has left many “struggling to survive.”

