Ethiopia peace talks have begun on Tigray, South Africa says

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — A South Africa government spokesman says peace talks to end Ethiopia’s devastating Tigray conflict have begun there. It is the highest-level effort yet to end two years of fighting that has killed perhaps hundreds of thousands of people. The spokesman for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says the African Union-led talks are expected to continue until Sunday. Delegations from the Ethiopian government and Tigray authorities arrived in South Africa this week. The Tigray region of more than 5 million people is again cut off from the world by renewed fighting that began in late August.

