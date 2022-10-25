Norway detains university lecturer as suspected spy

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s domestic security agency says it has detained a man who entered the country as a Brazilian citizen but is suspected of being a Russian spy. A local court on Tuesday ordered him held for four weeks. Martin Bernsen, a spokesman for the Norwegian Police Security Service, known as PST, confirmed a suspected spy had been detained and said the case was ”huge,” but didn’t go into details. The man was detained Monday in the Arctic city of Tromsoe, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK said, adding that investigators believe he was in NATO-member Norway under a false name and identity while working for one of Russia’s intelligence services.

