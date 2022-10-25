Report: More than 29,000 migrants to Europe died since 2014

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The International Organization for Migration says more than 29,000 people have died on migration journeys to Europe since 2014, with 5,000 perishing in the last two years alone. The U.N. agency’s Missing Migrants Project issued the tallies in a report released on Tuesday In a statement, the project warned of “increasing numbers of deaths seen on routes across the Mediterranean, on land borders to Europe and within the continent.” According to its report, the deadliest migration route continues to be the Central Mediterranean, where 2,836 migrants and refugees have died since January 2021 attempting to reach Italy or Malta by crossing mainly from Libya and Tunisia.

