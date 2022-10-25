Girl killed at St. Louis high school was ‘wonderful, joyful’

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The father of a teenager killed in a school shooting in St. Louis says she was a “joyful, wonderful” girl who loved to dance. Fifteen-year-old Alexandria Bell died Monday morning when Orlando Harris broke into Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and began shooting. Teacher Jean Kuczka also died and seven other students were injured. Police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire minutes after they arrived. Police say Harris was armed with nearly a dozen 30-round high-capacity magazines. Police have not said how Harris was able to get into the locked school building.

By MICHAEL PHILLIS and JIM SALTER Associated Press

