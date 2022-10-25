Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios

James Gunn, the writer-director who made the “Guardians of the Galaxy” household names for Marvel, will soon be responsible for the future of Batman, Superman and the entire DC Universe for Warner Bros. Discovery. The studio on Tuesday named Gunn and veteran executive Peter Safran co-chairmen and CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios. The roles will have Gunn and Safran developing a long-term plan for the company’s DC Comics properties, in film, television and animation. Gunn and Safran say in a statement they are “honored to be the stewards of these DC characters” they’ve loved since they were children.

