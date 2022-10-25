Cox First Media names industry veteran as its new publisher

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A company that publishes three newspapers in Ohio has named a media industry veteran as its new publisher. Suzanne Klopfenstein will formally assume her new role with Cox First Media on Jan. 1, when current publisher Jana Collier retires. But the company said the Springfield, Ohio native will begin working now with Collier and other executives to ensure a smooth transition. Dayton-based Cox First Media includes the Dayton Daily News, the Springfield News-Sun, the Journal-News, Dayton.com and Cox First Media advertising services. Klopfenstein has 30 years of media experience, most recently serving as senior director of sales for Cox First Media. Collier has worked for Cox for 34 years and has been publisher since 2020.

