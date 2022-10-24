Tennessee man violently arrested claims racial profiling

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man whose violent arrest for alleged traffic violations is under investigation by state police says he was stopped because he was a young Black man driving a nice car. Brandon Calloway spoke with an Associated Press reporter Monday outside a courthouse in Fayette County. Calloway has been charged with disregarding a stop sign, speeding, disorderly conduct and evading arrest. Video footage of the confrontation leading up to his arrest spread on social media. The video shows offers chasing Calloway through his home, attempting to stun him, and then beating him bloody.

