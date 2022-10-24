Sweden’s top diplomat: We’ll fulfil deal with Turkey on NATO

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s foreign minister says the country’s new center-right government will fulfil all requirements under a deal with Turkey to join NATO and will concentrate the country’s external relations to its immediate neighborhood while abandoning the previous government’s “feminist foreign policy.” In an interview with The Associated Press Monday, Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said the center-right government shares Turkey’s concern about the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey, Europe and the United States. Turkey stalled Sweden and Finland’s historic bid to join NATO over concerns that the two countries had become a safe haven for members of the PKK and affiliated groups.

