Nigerian capital on alert after US, UK security warnings

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — People in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, are on high alert after the United States and the U.K. issued terror alerts about possible attacks. The U.S. Embassy warned of “an elevated risk of terror attacks” in public places, while the U.K. mission in Nigeria updated its terrorism alert on Monday, restricting services. The warnings come amid heightened concerns over Nigeria’s security woes, with frequent violent attacks targeting remote communities in various parts of the country’s northern region. Nigerian security forces said they are aware of possible threats of attacks in the city and urged citizens to remain calm.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.