Man who stormed Capitol with dad gets 2 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Delaware man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with his Confederate flag-toting father has been sentenced to two years behind bars. Hunter Seefried, 24, was convicted alongside his father of felony and misdemeanor charges by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in June. Hunter and Kevin Seefried opted for a bench trial, which is decided by a judge, rather than have their case be heard by a jury. The father and son were among the first rioters to approach the building near the Senate Wing Door, according to prosecutors. His father is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

