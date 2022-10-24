Israeli troops raid gunmen’s hideout; 5 Palestinians killed

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — The military says Israeli forces have raided a stronghold of an armed group in the occupied West Bank’s second largest city, blowing up an explosives lab and engaging in a firefight. Palestinian health officials say five Palestinians were killed and 20 were wounded. The raid early on Tuesday in the city of Nablus was one of the deadliest in the West Bank in 2022 and comes at a time of escalating conflict. The target of the raid was a group calling itself the Lions’ Den, accused by Israel of having killed a soldier and attempting several attacks. A spokesman for the Palestinian president denounced the ongoing raids as a war crime.

