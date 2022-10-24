Indonesian woman arrested after pointing gun at palace guard

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police have arrested a veiled woman who tried to force her way into a guarded presidential palace in the country’s capital by pointing a gun at a guard. There were no reports of injuries among security forces. On Tuesday morning, a member of the presidential guard saw an unidentified woman standing near their post outside the palace. Wahju Hidajat Soedjatmiko, the chief of the guards, said the woman was exhibiting suspicious behavior. When a guard confronted her, she pointed a gun at the guard. The guard grabbed the handgun from the woman and gave it to police for investigation. Police are questioning the woman to determine a motive and whether she was connected to a militant group.

