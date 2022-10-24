Gold’s Gym parent company confirms CEO was on crashed plane

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — The RSG Group of gym outlets, including Gold’s Gym and McFit, has confirmed that founder and CEO Rainer Schaller, family and friends were aboard a small plane that disappeared from radar just off Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast. The company issued a statement Monday confirming that Rainer Schaller, “his family, and two other people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.” The company did not confirm his death, despite the fact searchers have found two bodies, luggage and pieces of the aircraft in the sea.

