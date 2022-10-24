Florida Gov. DeSantis faces off against Crist in only debate
By STEVE PEOPLES and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist are heading to the debate stage for what may be Crist’s best — and perhaps last — opportunity to change the trajectory of the Florida governor’s race. A Republican firebrand with presidential aspirations, DeSantis is leading many polls after focusing on divisive cultural issues throughout his first term. Crist is a former Republican governor who most recently served as a Democratic congressman, and he’s eager to stop DeSantis’ political rise. The debate Monday night will be a rare moment for DeSantis to face questions outside the friendly conservative media circles he gravitates toward.