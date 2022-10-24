Ex-Foreign Service officer admits sex crimes in Philippines

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A retired Foreign Service officer has pleaded guilty to having sex with one minor and exchanging explicit images with another while he was stationed in the Philippines. Sixty-three-year-old Dean Cheves pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place in 2020 and 2021. Cheves admitted having sex with a 16-year-old girl twice in the Philippines after meeting her online. In chats he said he needed to be “extra careful” about the relationship because it could cause an international incident. He also admitted meeting a 15-year-old girl and paying her to send him sexually explicit images.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.