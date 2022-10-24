Egypt releases former politician in latest prisoner pardon

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities have announced the release of a prominent human rights lawyer. The lawyer was pardoned by Egypt’s presidential pardon committee, the latest in a series high profile figures to be released. Egypt’s human rights record has come under growing international scrutiny ahead of its hosting of the International Climate summit next month. The lawyer was arrested along with seven others in 2019 and later charged with being part of an outlawed group. Their arrest came after they met with a number of political parties in a bid to hash out a plan to run in the 2020 parliamentary elections. Right’s groups estimate thousands of political prisoners remain in custody in Egypt.

