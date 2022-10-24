Chad leader blames protest organizers for civilian deaths

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s interim leader Mahamat Idriss Deby says those who organized the recent protests against his two-year extension of power have shown “the will to start a civil war.” The comments from Deby mark his first speech since a violent crackdown on demonstrators left dozens of people dead across the country last Thursday. Witnesses said that security forces had fired live ammunition at protesters in the capital, N’Djamena, and in the country’s second-largest city, Moundou. The political opposition has said more than 70 demonstrators were killed, while a combined toll of 62 was given by the government spokesman and a morgue official. Deby said Monday night that he will “use all legal means” at his disposal to prevent people from harming the country further.

