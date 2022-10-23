Israeli High Court rejects challenges to Lebanon sea deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has thrown out four legal challenges to a landmark maritime agreement between Israel and Lebanon. The decision Sunday clears a major hurdle for the deal that could mark a major breakthrough in relations between the two countries. The court’s ruling paves the way for the agreement to be given final approval by Israel’s the government, a step expected later this week. Lebanon and Israel both claim the same swath of the Mediterranean Sea. At stake are rights over exploiting undersea natural gas reserves. Israel and Lebanon and formally have been at war since Israel’s establishment in 1948.

