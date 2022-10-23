In Israel, Albanian PM to meet cyber chief after Iran hack

JERUSALEM (AP) — Albania’s prime minister has arrived in Israel for an official visit that will include a meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials, the Israeli Foreign Ministry says. Edi Rama began a three-day visit on Sunday, meeting with caretaker Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The two discussed common challenges facing the countries, “with an emphasis on the Iranian threat,” Lapid’s office said. Rama’s trip came a month after Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran over a July cyberattack that targeted Albanian governmental websites and services. The Foreign Ministry said that Rama would meet with the head of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, the country’s main cybersecurity body. It provided no additional details.

