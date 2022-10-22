Vatican and China extend their deal on bishop appointments
By FRANCES D’EMILIO
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — The Vatican and China have extended their oft-criticized deal on appointment of bishops. In a brief statement, the Holy See on Saturday announced the latest, two-year renewal of the 2018 arrangement. It said the Vatican is committed to “constructive dialogue” with China over the accord and in further developing bilateral relations. In recent years, conservative Catholics have slammed the deal given China’s crackdowns on religious believers.