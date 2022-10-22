East Iran city, scene of bloody crackdown, sees new protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A city in Iran that was the scene of a bloody crackdown last month has woken up to new destruction after tensions erupted the day before. In Zahedan, a southeastern city with an ethnic Baluch population, state TV aired footage showing a battered city on Saturday after a day of protests. The outburst of protests in Zahedan came as demonstrations across Iran continue over the the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police. Although the protests first focused on the country’s mandatory hijab, they have transformed into the greatest challenge to the Islamic Republic since the 2009 Green Movement.

