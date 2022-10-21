Yemeni rebel drones target oil ship in government-run port

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s Iran-backed rebels say they targeted a cargo ship off an oil terminal in the war-wrecked Arab country’s south to prevent their rivals, the pro-government forces, from using it for oil exports. The statement was the first announced military action since a truce between the country’s warring sides expired earlier earlier this month. The Houthis said the attack on Friday in the port of Dabba, in Yemen’s eastern province of Hadramawt province, was a “warning strike.” The territory is controlled by the country’s internationally recognized government. War has raged since 2014 in Yemen between the Houthi rebels and pro-government forces, backed by a coalition of Sunni Gulf Arab states.

