Video: Israeli guard, settler join forces in West Bank clash

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli rights group has released a video that appears to show an Israeli security guard and a Jewish settler joining forces during a clash with Palestinian farmers in the occupied West Bank, with the settler throwing a gas grenade after the guard apparently shows him where to aim. The video was provided on Friday by the rights group Yesh Din. It shows a confrontation between masked Jewish settlers and Palestinians in the northern West Bank, an area of unrest in recent months over Israeli military raids and Palestinian shooting attacks. Critics have long accused the Israeli forces of having uncomfortably tight ties with settlers. The Israeli military said the incident and the guard’s behavior were under review.

