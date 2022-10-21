Presidential election in Slovenia tests liberal government

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Voters in Slovenia are preparing to choose a new president in a weekend election that is seen as a test for the European Union nation’s liberal government. Opinion polls ahead of Sunday’s balloting suggested no candidate will receive more than half of the vote, the threshold needed for an immediate triumph. In that case, a runoff election would take place three weeks later. Seven candidates are running, but only three are considered serious contenders for the presidency. Anze Logar, who served as foreign minister in the previous right-wing populist government recently has led the latest pre-election polls. Natasa Pirc Musar, a prominent lawyer who represented former U.S. first lady Melania Trump, initially polled first.

