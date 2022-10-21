Orwell uncut: New Substack will serialize Orwell’s writings

NEW YORK (AP) — Some complete works of George Orwell are coming to Substack. On Oct. 28, the Orwell Foundation will launch Orwell Daily, which for free will serialize at least a portion of the author’s famous books and other writings. Orwell Daily begins with his debut, “Down and Out in London and Paris,” Orwell’s expose of poverty in two of the world’s wealthiest cities. Over the following several weeks, the Substack will run excerpts of some 1,000-1,500 words. “We’re here to honor and celebrate and get people to think about Orwell,” says the Foundation’s director, Jean Seaton.

