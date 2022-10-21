Oregon sheriff arrests USFS employee over prescribed burn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A sheriff has arrested a U.S. Forest Service employee in rural, conservative eastern Oregon after a prescribed burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores tensions simmering in eastern Oregon over management of federal lands. That tension exploded into the takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife refuge in 2016 by armed right-wing extremists. A Forest Service spokesman called the situation very uncommon but declined to comment further on the arrest because of the potential of legal proceedings. The arrested employee, Rick Snodgrass, supervised the prescribed burn and was conditionally released from jail.

